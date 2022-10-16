Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm | 16th October 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | 16th October 2022 Oct 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | 16th October 2022 Recommended Imran Khan ‘coups’ record six seats against PDM in by-polls cum ‘referendum’ ‘They were all young’: Turkish village mourns miners killed in blast Second in 3 days: Aston Martin showroom latest target of climate protests Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Video: Crows, eagles devour unclaimed bodies dumped on Nishtar Hospital’s roof