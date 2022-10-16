CTD kills five terrorists in Mastung after heavy gun battle

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday killed five terrorists of a proscribed outfit after a heavy gun battle in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

The action against the terrorists was conducted by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) and sensitive agencies.

The security agencies conducted a raid in the Splinji area of Mastung district after which a heavy exchange of fire took place between them, continuing for around five hours.

The terrorists also used hand grenades, leaving injured three security personnel who were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

The dead bodies of the terrorists were shifted to a local hospital where the process of their identification was being carried out.

The security agencies also recovered a heavy cache of arms and ammunition from the slain terrorists.

CTD spokesperson said the terrorists were involved in attacks on citizens and government installations, and they had plans to target security forces and pilgrims.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo also commended the effort of the security forces on the action and vowed to eliminate terrorists.