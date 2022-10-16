Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz calls for collective steps to ensure food security

Expresses worries over crop destruction in recent floods
Samaa Web Desk Oct 16, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called for collective steps to ensure food security in the world.

In tweets on social media platform Twitter on the occasion of World Food Day, he said the recent devastating floods in Pakistan had destroyed standing crops on millions of acres.

He said an agricultural country like Pakistan had to import edible items to compensate for these crop losses.

“Today World Food Day highlights the need for collective measures of the world to ensure the food security of different countries.”

“Due to climate-induced natural disasters and because of rising prices in the international market, there is a risk of further shortage of already scarce nutritional food at the international level,” the prime minister added.

He said climate change was having negative effects on our lives and the increase in poverty and hunger were the foremost issues.

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div