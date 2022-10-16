REAP calls for govt’s intervention for release of solar equipment containers

The chairman of the Renewable & Alternative Energy Association of Pakistan (REAP) Nisar Latif on Sunday demanded the government order the release of solar equipment containers stuck at ports for months.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the solar industry and the people associated with its business were facing extreme difficulties as the equipment had not been released from the ports for months.

The association’s chairman also called for canceling penalty on the imported equipment and waiver of sales tax.

Latif said the government should remove the condition of seeking permission from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) before importing solar equipment.

He contended that the SBP refused to grant permission for import citing depleting dollar reserves.

He also called out the government saying that on one hand, it was talking about mega solar energy projects but on the other; it had imposed a ban on import.