Sheikh Rasheed ordered to vacate Lal Haveli by Oct 19

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has issued orders to vacate Sheikh Rasheed’s famous Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi next week.

ETPB deputy administrator had previously sent a notice to Sheikh Rasheed’s brother Sheikh Siddique on October 11 ordering to vacate Lal Haveli by October 19. The decision regarding the ownership of the historic property was reserved by ETBP on September 26.

The board maintained in the notice that despite of a show cause notice, neither he appeared before ETPB nor paid the arrears.

Therefore, they must vacate the property within a week or else the police will forcefully get the job done.

The deputy administrator had also written a letter to the deputy commissioner to provide them police for the operation to recover ‘occupied’ property.