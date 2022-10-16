Govt willing to enter unconditional negotiations with Imran Khan

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah stated on Sunday that the government was willing to negotiate everything with the opposition provided they are unconditional negotiations, as he warned ‘armed groups’ going around constituencies will not be allowed to influence elections.

The federal government is making arrangements in Islamabad to deal with the expected PTI long march with hundreds of shipping containers installed at the entrances to the city while a security wall has been raised around the red zone in the federal capital.

While speaking to the media in Faisalabad after casting his vote in the by-polls, the minister said the government will not stop PTI’s long march.

However, he quickly added that as long as it the march is peaceful and is held at the predefined place to record a protest, it will be allowed to proceed. The PTI can file a request and the government will provide every facility it can.

But Islamabad will not be allowed to be overrun.

He said the government was willing to negotiate everything with the opposition provided they are unconditional negotiations but not conditionally.

Talking about the by-elections, Rana Sanaullah said he did not violate the code of conduct at any place, if he went to meet someone or to cheer him up, then it cannot be called an election campaign.

Asked about ECP’s directions to the special branch of Police, he said that on election day everyone, including the federal agencies, should follow the instructions of the top poll body to ensure transparent elections.

The minister said per the information available to him, the turnout of the by-election was quite low at 20% to 25%.

The decision of the people in the by-election should be accepted and the decision of the general election should also be accepted by all parties, he added.

On a question regarding Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Rana Sanaullah said no one knows when the PML-N supremo would come back,

He said that they have requested Nawaz Sharif to lead the election campaign but they only can suggest and any decision on Nawaz’s return will be that of the PML-N supremo’s.