ECP tells Punjab police to stay away from polling stations, interfering in voting activities

With by-elections underway in six constituencies of Punjab, the apex poll body on Sunday warned that some police personnel in civilian clothes were going into polling stations and were involved in “dubious” and “illegal” actions influencing elections. The police officers were directed to stay away from polling stations and electoral activities.

In a letter to the Punjab Inspector General of Police on Sunday, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Elections Director Abdul Hameed stated that police officers were interfering in polling activity.

“It has come to the notice of the competent authority that police personnel of Special Branch of Punjab [Police] are entering the polling stations unauthorizedly and their activities have been observed and reported being dubious and illegal that amounting to influence the process and outcome of by-elections.”

Hameed added that the presence of police officers inside polling stations was not only violation of their mandate but also violation of Section-187 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Section-187 Assistance by Government Servant- A person in the service of Pakistan is guilty of violation of official duty in connection with an election, if he mis-uses his official position in a manner calculated to influence the results of the election.

Hameed said that the ECP has ordered that the IGP instruct all field officers of the Special Branch of police in the six districts where by-elections are being held that “they should remain away from polling stations and do not involve themselves in election activities otherwise strict disciplinary action under the relevant rules will be taken against them.”