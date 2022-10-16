People have spoken: What should be the ideal ticket price for The Legend Of Maula Jatt?

While people struggle to find a cinema to watch The Legend Of Maula Jatt given that it is not being screened in most cinemas of the country due to a standoff between producers and cinema owners, the public has now spoken on what should be the ideal price of admission to watch the movie.

SAMAA TV, conducted a public poll on its official Instagram account, to find out what the public thinks should be the price of a single ticket to watch Bilal Lashari’s The Legend Of Maula Jatt in cinemas.

The poll consisted of three options, Rs800, Rs1,000, and Rs1,500.

Most movies which are not 3D have been priced at Rs800 after cinemas reopened post-novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Movies which are 3D have been priced at around Rs1,000, up from Rs850 in the pre-pandemic era.

Only in the super luxurious ‘royal’ cinema suites with comfortable chairs and cinema concierge services were tickets ever priced as high as Rs1,500.

Prior to the release of the movie, there were reports that the film’s producers were pushing cinema owners to raise the ticket prices apart from changing the profit-sharing formulas.

As a resutl, prices of tickets were raised before the movie’s launch in Pakistan.

At one of Karachi’s oldest multiplexes, Atrium Cinemas – owned by one of the movie’s producers Nadeem Mandviwala – ticket prices were raised to Rs1,000 and Rs900 respectively.

Similarly, at the single screen vintage cinema, Capri, also raised ticket prices from Rs300 to Rs500.

SAMAA TV poll received more than a thousand votes spread across its three poll options.

The majority of people who responded, around 56% wanted tickets to be priced at Rs800.

The other two options received 22% votes each.

Public opinion on “The Legend Of Maula Jatt’s” ticket price

Following the controversy, Tariq Mehboob, the chief financial officer of Cinepax cinemas, the country’s largest chain of movie theaters, told SAMAA Digital in an exclusive interview that negotiations with the film’s distributor and producer are underway and that the issues will be resolved soon.

Also read: The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you

The Legend Of Maula Jatt was released on October 13 and even after three days, the distributors of the movie and cinema houses have not reached an agreement.

The remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 classic Punjabi-language movie that focuses on the legendary rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath is said to be the most expensive Pakistani film to date.

The movie stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, in lead roles alongside Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, Faris Shafi and Gohar Rasheed.