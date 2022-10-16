PTI lawmaker’s guards resort to aerial firing in Peshawar

Guards of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA in the provincial capital resorted to aerial firing after squaring off against political opponents.

At the Bashirabad polling station for NA-31 Peshawar, a PTI lawmaker arrived to oversee the polling process.

Near the polling station, a group of Awami National Party (ANP) workers were gathered around their camp.

The PTI lawmaker, his guards and a group of party workers, clashed with the ANP workers.

Workers from both parties squared off and started vociferously chanting slogans of their respective parties.

But as media cameras started rolling, the PTI workers became agitated.

Some PTI members tried to snatch a camera from SAMAA TV cameraman but failed.

A guard of the PTI MPA, however, resorted to aerial firing.

After the firing, people started to flee from the area, resulting in a mini stampede.