Suicide? Indian TV actor found dead at her residence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Vishali Takkar has been found dead at her residence in Indore, India. Reports suggest that the actor may have committed suicide after a note was found.

According to Zee News, Takkar’s body was discovered by police.

“Police reached her place and recovered the dead body. They also received a suicide note from the body. The reason being said is a love affair of the actress.”

Police are still investigating the case and further details about the shocking incident are still awaited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The 30 year old was a part of hit Indian Drama series including Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Vaada Raha and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Takkar used to update her fans and followers on both her personal and professional life, as well as post funny videos on her Instagram handle.

Her last post on her Instagram handle was posted five days ago where she looked gorgeous as she shared a funny reel.