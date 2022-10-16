‘Unwise & bad step’: Syed Jibran calls out The Legend of Maula Jatt’s makers for ‘unreasonable’ ticket prices

With fans struggling to get a ticket and failing to afford it where available, Pakistani actor Syed Jibran believes that this has been a misstep by the film’s producers and distributors.

After the film was released on Friday, the Pehchaan actor took to his social media accounts to address the ‘deadlock’ between The Legend of Maula Jatt’s distributors and cinema owners.

In a series of tweets he wrote “I couldn’t help but notice the deadlock which is happening right now between the distributor Nadeem H. Mandviwalla and the officials of Cinepax Cinemas and Nueplex Cinemas regarding the release of The Legend of Maula Jatt.”

“The distributor of the film is asking to increase the ticket price and percentage share between cinemas and himself is, in my opinion a very unwise and bad step. They want to increase the ticket price from Rs1,000 to Rs1,200, when in fact they should be reducing it to 800 and the revenues I believe will go through the roof for them,” he added.

The actor added that out of 122 screens in Pakistan, almost 50 of the main multiplex screens have not yet released any schedule for The Legend of Maula Jatt on the day after the film’s release, which he said was “the most important trend-setting first day of the film”.

In the end, he tagged the producer and actors of the movie and said that this is a bad decision on the distributor’s part and demanded the problem to be resolved as soon as possible otherwise no one else could be blamed for the “underperformance of probably the greatest film of Pakistan ever made” other than ourselves.

Social media users also called out the makers for not getting tickets due to distribution issues.

Fans disappointed at TLOMJ’s limited release

One of the users said, “Just tried to book tickets, I called CineStar and found #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt is not played there because of distribution issues. What the hell is that?”

Another user said that the distributors and producers of the movie are forcing piracy by not budgeting on tickets rates.

Many cinema houses, including CineStar, Cinepax and the Arena Cinemas have apologized for the delay in releasing the film but blamed the distributors for their ‘stubbornness’ over increasing ticket prices, demanding box office ‘guarantees’ and a greater share in the profit sharing formula .

The agreement between the film producer, distributor, and cinema house owners to reduce the ticket prices has not been reached yet.

