Tweets against COAS: Court extends Azam Swati’s physical remand by another 24 hours

A local court in Islamabad on Sunday extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati by another day for alleged controversial tweets against the army chief.

On Sunday, a team of the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) produced Swati before duty magistrate Shoaib Akhtar.

During the proceeding, prosecution’s counsel read out the impugned tweet and urged the court to not only allow further physical custody of the Senator for investigations, but also allow the agency to expand investigations and seize Swati’s cell phone from which he had posted the tweet.

The prosecutor argued the accused was a political figure with millions of followers, he tweeted from his verified account, in which he wrote against the army chief, therefore the investigation officers need more time to probe the matter.

Swati’s counsel Babar Awan brought his client’s mobile phone into the court. He also pointed to Swati’s injured leg and toe and said that his client has a broken toe therefore no more physical remand should be granted.

His client was being brought to court for the third time, the government should look at Swat instead of Swati, Babar Awan conteended.

The prosecutor told the court Swati has not cooperated during the investigation. Responding to Awan’s allegations, the prosecution said medical reports of the suspect are available on record.

The court handed Senator Swati to FIA for another day on physical remand and ordered to produce the accused before the court again tomorrow (Monday).

On October 13, the FIA had raid Swati’s house in Chak Shehzad, Islamabad at 3am and arrested him.

FIA booked him for inciting people against the chief of army staff through controversial tweets.

The case was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) along with Sections 131(Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500(Punishment for defamation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Offence) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).