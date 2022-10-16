Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 16 OCT 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 16 OCT 2022 Oct 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 1pm - 16 OCT 2022 Recommended By-polls: Voting underway with all eyes on Imran’s ‘referendum’ The Legend Of Maula Jatt stars bedazzle fans at grand premiere in Qatar Suicide?: Indian TV actor found dead at her residence Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris Video: Crows, eagles devour unclaimed bodies dumped on Nishtar Hospital’s roof