The Legend Of Maula Jatt stars bedazzle fans at grand premiere in Qatar

Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt, became the first Pakistani film to hold a grand premiere in Qatar.

Qatar-based entertainment company FAB Entertainment partnered with Qatar Tourism for the premiere of the much-anticipated film, which features a star-studded lineup*.

The stellar cast was invited by the Qatar government to attend its first world premiere in Doha at the Mall of Qatar.

Humsafar duo Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, alongside Faaris Shafi, and Gohar Alam attended the event. The main event of the movie, Hamza Ali Abbasi, though, was conspicuous by his absence.

The director of the movie, Bilal Lashari and producer Ammara Hikmat were also present for the premier.

Cast and crew of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at the Mall of Qatar

Hamza Ali Abbasi, who plays ‘Noori Nath’ in the movie could not make it to the event due to his ill health.

A large number of fans packed the venue to see glimpses of their favorite stars. The cast interacted with the ecstatic fans and expressed their joy of being in Qatar for the premiere of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

Speaking at the event, Mahira Khan said, “I don’t think we could’ve had a better first international premiere than in Qatar. And even if you don’t know Punjabi, it is okay. We want you to watch it twice or thrice.”

Before the release of the movie, the makers announced that the revenue generated from first-day shows would be donated to the flood victims in Pakistan.

While The Legend of Maula Jatt is creating a buzz worldwide, it’s struggling to get screenings in Pakistan.

The issue being the agreement between the film producer, distributor, and cinema house owners to reduce the ticket prices has not been reached yet, even after three days of

The Legend of Maula Jatt is a reboot of 1979 hit Punjabi movie Maula Jatt. The star cast includes Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik in pivotal roles.