Former PTI union councilor arrested in Multan during by-polls

A former Union Council chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was arrested on Sunday from a polling station in Multan after he was found violating the election code of conduct.

The NA-157 returning officer said that Hamid Janjua had been initially detained after he was found lurking around the women’s polling station, something which is not allowed.

Moreover, he was found allegedly filming women entering and leaving the polling station in gross violation of the electoral code of conduct.

At this, he was detained and later handed over to the police for further legal action.

NA-157 is expected to be a tough fight between PTI’s Mehr Bano Qureshi and PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani.

Meher Bano Qureshi is the daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi while Ali Musa Gilani is the son of former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Polling for the by-election is being underway in NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 II Malir and NA-239 Korangi Karachi I till 5pm.