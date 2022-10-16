Only people have right to elect their representatives: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the public to fully participate in the ongoing by-elections for national and provincial assembly seats.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said this is a constitutional and legal process, and that only the people have the right to elect who represents them in government.

The prime minister said voters should make a thoughtful decision because the development and prosperity of the country depends on it.

Polling for the by-election is being underway in NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 II Malir and NA-239 Korangi Karachi I.

A spokesman for the Election Commission said that 12 candidates were contesting the by-election in NA-108. However, the main contest was expected between PTI Chief Imran Khan Niaz and PML-N leader Abid Sher Ali.