By-polls: Imran Khan leads as counting underway

Voting came to a close at by-polls in 11 constituencies across the country, including three Punjab provincial assembly seats and eight national assembly seats across the country.

In almost all constituencies, Imran Khan - who is contesting on seven of eight seats of the national assembly - is leading according to unofficial results.

He is only behind in NA-237 Karachi against PPP’s Hakeem Baloch.

PPP’s Ali Musa Gillani has won in NA-157 Multan against PTI’s candidate Meher Bano Qureshi.

In many cities, PTI activists have started celebrations on the imminent victory.

Voting began at 8am and continued uninterrupted until 5pm in the evening.

There have been isolated and light skirmishes between workers of competing parties in some constituencies which caused polling to pause momentarily. But voting resumed after the political standoff dissipated.

For the provincial assembly seats, the elections are underway in PP-139 Sheikhupura V, PP-209 Khanewal VII, and PP-241 Bahawalnagar V.

In the national assembly, by-polls are being held for NA-22 Mardan III, NA-24 Charsadda II, NA-31 Peshawar V, NA-108 Faisalabad VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib II, NA-157 Multan IV, NA-237 II Malir and NA-239 Korangi Karachi I.

With the day being a Sunday and the dragged on nature of political conflict, there has been a low turnout at most polling stations.

NA-108 Faisalabad VIII

Incidents on polling day:

Alleged code of conduct violation: Farrukh Habib allegedly violated the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct by barging into a polling station in the constituency along with his armed guards and supporters.

The ECP has taken notice of the violation of code of conduct.

Bringing unconcerned individuals into a polling station is a violation of the code of conduct.

Moreover, videos have surfaced of PTI ‘booking’ and ‘buying’ votes for around Rs1,000 per vote, registering voters and handing out slips while rickshaw drivers have been hired to ferry these contracted voters to and from the polling station.

Constituency facts:

Number of contesting candidates: 12

Imran Khan is representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while he is competing against Abid Sher Ali of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Registered Voters: 505,186 Male voters: 271,039 Female voters: 234,147

Polling stations: 354 Male polling stations: 167 Female polling stations: 162 Combined polling stations: 25 Highly sensitive stations: 281 Sensitive polling stations: 41

NA-118 Nankana Sahib II

Incidents on polling day:

PML-N camp ransacked:

A political camp by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ransacked allegedly by some members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

At least two PML-N workers deputed at the camp also suffered injuries in the scuffle.

Constituency facts:

Number of contesting candidates: 8

Imran Khan is representing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Registered Voters: 450,810 Male voters: 250,871 Female voters: 199,939

Polling stations: 319 Male polling stations: 19 Female polling stations: 19 Combined polling stations: 281 Highly sensitive stations: 124 Sensitive polling stations: 52

NA-157 Multan IV

Incidents on polling day:

PTI former UC chairman arrested: PTI’s former Union Council chairman Hameed Janjua has been arrested after he was found filming a women polling station in violation of the code of conduct.

Ali Musa Gilani claims PTI of poll rigging:

Gillani, while addressing a news conference claimed that the ruling PTI was utilizing all available state resources to influence the elections.

He said that cars with tinted windows are patrolling the streets of the constituency trying to pressure voters into casting votes for PTI.

Moreover, he said that officials of the anti-corruption department were going around threatening

Constituency facts:

Number of contesting candidates: 8

PTI’s Mehr Bano Qureshi and PPP’s Ali Musa Gilani will be contesting the constituency.

Meher Bano Qureshi is the daughter of PTI Vice President Shah Mehmood Qureshi while Ali Musa Gilani is the son of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Registered Voters: 462,205 Male voters: 247,920 Female voters: 214,285

Polling stations: 264 Male polling stations: 52 Female polling stations: 49 Combined polling stations: 163 Highly sensitive stations: 92 Sensitive polling stations: 129

NA-31 Peshawar V

Incidents on polling day:

Tensions escalated when PTI and Awami National Party (ANP) supporters squared off against each other at the polling station outside Shaheed Hussain School No. 1.

The political workers came to blows. Police had to intervene to break up the melee.

Police also apprehended two party workers.

Later in the day, PTI and ANP members squared off near a polling station in Bashirabad. Both sides started chanting slogans but then the guard of the PTI MPA resorted to unrestrained aerial firing.

Constituency facts:

Number of contesting candidates: 8

Registered Voters: 473,180 Male voters: 262,289 Female voters: 210,891

Polling stations: 265 Male polling stations: 146 Female polling stations: 117 Combined polling stations: 2 Highly sensitive stations: 265

NA-237 Malir II

Incidents on polling day

Alleged clash between PTI and PPP workers: PTI leader Sardar Badar Ghafoor was allegedly attacked by some PPP workers in Ghazi Goth. The attack left Ghazi with head injuries and he had to be rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Constituency facts:

Number of contesting candidates: 11

Registered Voters: 294,699 Male voters: 165,913 Female voters: 128,786

Polling stations: 194 Male polling stations: 2 Female polling stations: 2 Combined polling stations: 190 Highly sensitive stations: 112 Sensitive polling stations: 82