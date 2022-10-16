‘Bizzare, sad & cruel’: Wajahat Rauf disappointed over The Legend Of Maula Jatt absence from most cinemas

The persisting standoff between the film’s producers, film distributors and cinema owners keeps The Legend of Maula Jatt out of a majority of the country’s cinemas, disappointing not just thousands of cinemagoers but also many actors and directors.*

Chhalawa director Wajahat Rauf took to social media over the weekend to express his disappointment at the situation with a mega-budget movie unavailable in most parts of the country.

Posting on his Instagram account, he expressed his feelings towards the current situation.

He wrote, “70% cinemas are not playing The Legend Of Maula Jatt. This is bizarre, sad and cruel.”

“While the government and opposition are busy throwing mud at each other with obviously no interest in the arts, our cinema will die a second time if not regulated immediately.”

His comments seem to suggest an advocacy for a government regulated mechanism on ensuring neither film producers nor cinema owners suffer losses.

TLOMJ was officially released on October 13, nearly four years after originally planned. However, its opening weekend seems to have been torpedoed due to a lingering conflict between the film’s producers, distributors and cinema owners over ticket prices and profit-sharing formula.

The conflict has meant that one of the most anticipated movies of the year is not on 70% of screens in the country, which could ultimately hurt its box office prospects and end up turning the movie into a commercial flop.

Before the release of any film, an agreement is reached between the distributor and cinema owners on ticket prices and profit-sharing, after which a film is screened in that cinema.

This issue has been ongoing since October 6, and it has persisted even after its release.