Petrol price remains unchanged for rest of October

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday evening announced that the petroleum prices will remain unchanged till October 31.

The finance minister said that he discussed the summary sent by Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. After deliberation, they decided to stay with the current prices.

On September 30, price of petrol or gasoline was reduced by Rs12.63 per liter. A liter of petrol will cost Rs224.80. Petrol is primarily used in small passenger vehicle.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) had been cut by Rs12.13 per liter from Rs247 to Rs235.30. HSD is primarily used in trucks and buses.

The price of Kerosene Oil was reduced by Rs10.19 from Rs202.2 to Rs192.01 per liter. Kerosene is used in lighting lamps and running small stoves.

Light Diesel Oil (LDO) was down by Rs10.78, from Rs197.28 to Rs186.5 per liter. LDO is mostly used by tube wells.

The government will make the next revision in petroleum prices for next fortnight by October 31.