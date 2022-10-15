PDM, Imran Khan to face off in by-polls in 11 constituencies across country

The by-elections in 11 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies - deemed to leave a considerable impact on the future political course of the country - will be held on October 16 (Sunday).

In an unprecedented occurrence, ex-prime minister Imran Khan will contest on seven of eight seats of the national assembly.

Only former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s daughter Mehar Bano will be contesting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket in NA-157 constituency.

With soaring popularity, this step by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman is being seen as a ploy as his victory will not only be a record in the country’s political history but would also vindicate his stance against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government in the center that the people were not ready to accept government of ‘crooks and cabals’.

Among the constituencies on which the by-elections will be held are three constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), two constituencies of Karachi, and six constituencies of Punjab including three each of national and provincial assemblies.

All arrangements for the by-polls have been completed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegating powers of magistrates to the security in-charges and the presiding officers.

As many as 4.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in polling on eight seats of national and three seats of provincial assembly. Around 2.4 million male and two million female voters will cast their votes.

As many as 9,869 polling booths have been established in 2,937 polling stations in 11 constituencies.

Some 747 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive and 694 as sensitive.

According to ECP, 100 candidates will contest in the by-polls.

The ECP has asked the voters to come to the polling stations fearlessly as they have ensured strict security measures.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja will supervise the electoral process.

The electoral body has categorically warned that nobody will be allowed to violate the law and mar the process.

To ensure no untoward incident takes place, ECP has formed three layers of security with the police being the top one followed by paramilitary Rangers and FC and the army for any extreme situation.

The duty in-charges of the Pakistan army, Rangers, and FC will have the powers of first class magistrate.

ECP said that the deployed security staff will be responsible to report any mishap outside the polling stations to the presiding officers.

According to the ECP, if the presiding officer does not take action, the related security in-charge can exercise the authority of the magistrate.