Pakistan rejects remarks made by the US President

Pakistan rejects the remarks reportedly made by the US President, which are factually incorrect and misleading.

In a statement issues from prime minister house on Saturday, it is said that over the past decades, Pakistan has proven a most responsible nuclear state, wherein its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system.

Pakistan has also consistently demonstrated responsible stewardship of its nuclear-weapons capability, marked by a very strong commitment to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security.

The real threat to international peace and security is posed by ultra nationalism, violation of human rights in regions that are struggling against illegal occupation, violation of global norms by some states, repeated nuclear security incidents and arms race among leading nuclear weapon states and introduction of new security constructs that disturb regional balance.

Pakistan and the US have a long history of friendly and mutually beneficial relationship. At a time, when the world is confronted by huge global challenges, it is critically important that genuine and durable efforts are made to recognize the real potential of Pakistan-US relationship, while avoiding unnecessary comments. It is our sincere desire to cooperate with the US to promote regional peace and security.

PM urges to promote political politeness

Earlier, addressing Mufti Mahmood Conference in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged to promote politeness in politics instead of polarization.

He said Mufti Mahmood was a great researcher and a leader who lived a simple and exemplary life. He said promotion of education was the aim of his life, which he accomplished successfully.

The premier said Mufti Mahmood in his political career always believed in dialogue to resolve issues and set guiding principles for others. However, he regretted that politics has changed from politeness to polarization.

He added that last government’s imprudent policies pushed the country to economic instability, but the incumbent government has taken tough decisions to save the country from bankruptcy.