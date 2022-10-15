Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 5pm - SAMAATV Samaa News Headlines 5pm - SAMAATV Oct 15, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 5pm - SAMAATV Recommended Petrol price remains unchanged for rest of October US envoy summoned over Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan’s nuclear program Oil depot hit and on fire in Russia’s Belgorodd: governor Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular The Legend of Maula Jatt, not coming at a cinema near you Mia Khalifa sets internet on fire with new photo from Paris ‘God has better plan for both of us’: Pakistani actor Sana announces split with husband