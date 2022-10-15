US envoy summoned over Joe Biden’s statement on Pakistan’s nuclear program

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the US ambassador to Pakistan has been summoned to the foreign office to record protest over US President Joe Biden’s remarks about Pakistan’s nuclear program.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday in Karachi, Bilawal said that Pakistan’s nuclear program is as per the international standard.

He said that they reservations over the comments made by the US president.

Bilawal said that he has discussed the issue with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The government has decided to summon the US envoy to the foreign office and issue a demarche.

We want to give the US a chance to explain their stance, the minister said.

Pakistan knows how to defend its nuclear assets, said Bilawal.

What did Joe Biden say?

US President Joe Biden has said that Pakistan may be among the most dangerous nations in the world.

He made these remarks on Thursday during Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception in Los Angeles.

The US president said he thinks that Pakistan is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world. “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” said Biden.