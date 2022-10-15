Imran, Nawaz denounces Biden’s unwarranted comment on Pakistan’s nuclear program

Former prime ministers Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif are adversaries but on Saturday they were, somewhat, on the same page while condemning US President Joe Biden remarks calling Pakistan “nuclear weapons without cohesion.”

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan’s program is in no way a threat to any country.

“Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state that is perfectly capable of safeguarding its national interest whilst respecting international law and practices,” said Nawaz.

The PML-N supremo said that like all independent states, Pakistan reserves the right to protect its autonomy, sovereign statehood and territorial integrity.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that he has a couple of questions for the US president.

Based on what information, President Biden has reached the “unwarranted conclusion” on Pakistan’s nuclear capability. “Having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command & control systems,” said Imran.

Unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when has Pakistan shown aggression esp[ecially] post-nuclearisation, asked the PTI chief.

He said that Biden’s statement shows the total failure of the Imported government’s foreign policy & its claims of a “reset of relations with US.”

US President Joe Biden has said that Pakistan may be among the most dangerous nations in the world, calling it nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

He made these remarks on Thursday during Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception in Los Angeles.