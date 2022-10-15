Islamabad court extends Azam Swati’s physical remand till Sunday

A local court of Islamabad extended the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Khan Swati by another day.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Bashir announced on Saturday the reserved verdict.

The PTI leader was presented before the court after the completion his two-day physical remand.

The Federal Investigation Agency had requested the court for eight-day physical remand.

The district and sessions court of Islamabad granted on Thursday the FIA two-day physical remand of PTI senator .

The FIA team conducted the raid on the Swati’s house located in Chak Shehzad Farmhouses, Islamabad at 3am on Thursday and arrested him.

The FIA registered a case against him for inciting people against the chief of army staff.

The case was registered under Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) along with Sections 131(Abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 500(Punishment for defamation), 501(Printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief) and 109 (Offence) of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).