Coke Studio Live: Pakistani artists rock Dubai in first-ever live concert of platform

The Coca-Cola Arena hosted the Pakistani – and arguably the most popular version globally – version of Coke Studio Live in Dubai on Friday, with thousands of fans packing the venue to watch their favorite artists.

The line-up featured artists from season 14 of Coke Studio which was a huge success, not just in Pakistan, but globally.

The show opened with the Norwegian viral dance group, “Quick Style” who performed on Kaifi Khalil’s viral Kana Yaari. The Baloch singers were conspicuous by their on-stage absence.

Their electrifying performance was followed by Hassan Raheem alongside Justin Bibis took the stage to perform their youth anthem Peechay Hutt.

Raheem followed that up with his all-time hit Joona.

The Nation reported that their performance wasn’t as smooth unfortunately. While the Justin Bibis were perfect, Raheem’s performance was rather ‘disappointing’

The rock group “Karakoram” then took the stage and belted out their rock number Ye Dunya with Pakistan’s biggest rap talent Young Stunners to get the crowd grooving.

Faisal Kapadia, the ex-member of popular Pakistani band “Strings”, took over the stage with rapper duo “Young Stunners” to perform Phir Milengey. While in Coke Studio, it was a farewell song, here, it served as an interlude for the main event.

But before that, Kapaadia performed his iconic songs Duur and Dhaani.

The producer of the latest season of Coke Studio, Xulfi Jabbar Khan, surprised the crowd with his performance, getting the audience to tap their feet to his song song Laree Chootee, which he had created for the rock band “Call” in 2011.

Finally, Ali Sethi, the artist everyone had been waiting for came on the stage. He performed the few of his famous songs including, Chandni Raat, Ishq, and Chan Kithan.

But the main event that everyone had been waiting for was the arrival of his singing partner Shae Gill so that the two could bring the curtain down to a smashing event with their global phenomenon Pasoori.

Pasoori is the biggest hit of Coke Studio 14 with more than 400 million views on YouTube, and ranked on number three on the Spotify global chart.

Wearing same outfit’s reminiscing of their video for Coke Studio, the duo performed the song twice and in the end all the artists and crew members joined Sethi and Gill on stage.