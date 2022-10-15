Contempt of court: Interior ministry wants early hearing of Imran Khan’s case

The Interior Ministry has submitted an application to the Supreme Court for the early hearing of the Contempt of Court case against the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan.

According to the miscellaneous application filed in the apex court on Saturday, the ministry cited the reports as saying that Imran Khan can give his supporters the call for the long march at any time.

Considering the sensitivity of the issue, the case should be listed for hearing at the earliest, the application reads.

The interior ministry had filed a contempt of court case against the former prime minister on October 12, requesting the apex court to implement its guidelines in the May 25 Dharna case.

During the protest rally, the court issued a verdict directing Imran to keep his party’s protest peaceful, and to hold its protest at a venue decided on the recommendation of the Islamabad administration.

The ministry requested the apex appellate forum to force Imran to follow the guidelines.

In the application, the interior ministry said that since Imran was marching on the federal capital again and would seek to besiege or attack Islamabad with the help of PTI activists.

The ministry urged the Supreme Court to direct Imran and the PTI to remain peaceful during any protest in the federal capital.