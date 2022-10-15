Joe Bide calls Pakistan ‘nuclear weapons without any cohesion’

US President Joe Biden has said that Pakistan may be among the most dangerous nations in the world, calling it nuclear weapons without any cohesion.

He made these remarks on Thursday during Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception in Los Angeles.

Addressing the reception, the US president said that the world is rapidly changing and it’s beyond anyone’s control.

“The world is changing. It’s changing rapidly. And it’s beyond the control, and it’s not because of any one single individual or one nation at all,” President Biden said.

The US president said that we’re in a situation where technology has made things change so drastically.

“Did any of you ever think you’d have a Russian leader, since the Cuban Missile Crisis, threatening the use of tactical nuclear weapons that would — could only kill three, four thousand people and be limited to make a point?”

He asked if anybody ever thought that the world would be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia, India and, to Pakistan.

Biden said that he has spent more time with Xi Jinping than any head of state in the world. “I spent over — they keep count of it — 78 hours’ worth. Of that, 68 were in person.”

The US president said he thinks that Pakistan is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world. “Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” said Biden.

He said that there’s a lot going on. “But there’s also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.”

Biden said he is convinced that the US has the capacity to lead the world to a place that it’s never been.