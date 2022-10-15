Five records you need to know on Babar Azam’s 28th birthday

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam turned 28-year-old on Saturday and we have compiled five records that the prolific runs-getter holds so far.

The right-hander celebrated his birthday in Melbourne with 15 captains, who are set to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup.

So far, he has represented Pakistan in 42 Tests, 92 ODIs, and 92 T20Is, where he scored over 11,000 runs combined across three formats.

Let’s dive into his records:

Fastest to 1000, 2000, 2500, 3000 T20I runs:

The stylish right-hander is the fastest batter to score 1000, 2000, 2500, and 3000 T20I runs. He achieved the feats in 52, 62, and 81 innings.

Most consecutive 50s

He holds the record for the most consecutive half-centuries (9). Overall he has scored 74 half-centuries for the Men in Green.

Most tons as Pakistan captain

Babar is the only Pakistan captain to score 10 tons. Overall, he has scored 26 centuries for Pakistan across all three formats.

Most runs in a Cricket World Cup Super League:

Babar Azam has scored 1,305 runs in the ongoing Cricket World Cup Super League. He is the only batter to pass the 1,000-run mark so far in the league.

Most runs in T20 World Cup:

This is one of the records he would like to repeat in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Babar scored 303 runs as Pakistan were knocked out by Australia in the 2021 edition of the tournament in the UAE.