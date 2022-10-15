Weekly inflation eases slightly by 0.57%

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) assessed a decrease of 0.57% of weekly inflation on Friday for the period ending on October 13 as compared to the previous week due to a marginal decline in energy prices.

The SPI for the week under review by the combined consumption group was recorded at 204.55 points against 205.73 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) released on Friday.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the for the above mentioned group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 28.44%.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16 =100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.79% decrease and went down to 210.05 points from last week’s 211.73 points.

Meanwhile, the SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,732-22,888; Rs22,889-29,517; Rs29,518-44,175 and above Rs44,175 witnessed a decline of 0.78%, 0.66%, 0.60% and 0.47% respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.34%) items decreased, 18 (35.29%) items increased and 16 (31.37%) items remained stable.

The items which recorded decrease in their average prices on WoW basis included tomatoes (13.51%), eggs (2.12%), pulse masoor (2.07%), onions (1.57%), pulse gram (1.39%) bananas (1.36%), non-food item and LPG (2.76%).

The commodities which recorded increase in their average prices included match box (5.65%), powdered milk (3.82%), firewood (2.09%), bread plain (2.05%), potatoes (1.78%), cooked beef (1.47%) and tea packet (1.24%)

On year-on-year basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included electricity for Quarter 1(45.61%), chilies powder (42.08%), sugar (12.79%) and gur (3.59%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included tomatoes (194.26%), onions (167.89%), diesel (92.08%), petrol (76.07%), pulse gram (69.25%), pulse masoor (62.19%), cooking oil 5 litre (60.14%), washing soap (58.03%), mustard oil (56.53%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.30%), pulse mash (55.61%), pulse moong (53.72%) and vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.59%).