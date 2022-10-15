ICC T20 World Cup: Babar celebrates birthday in style

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has celebrated his 28th birthday in style as all captains gathered in Melbourne for the ICC T20 World Cup trophy unveiling.

The prolific runs getter of Pakistan flew to Melbourne on Friday for the event, while rest of the team left for Brisbane – where they will play two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan.

Australia captain Aaron Finch bought the cake for stylish right-hander during the ceremony.

Let’s have a look at Babar’s birthday celebrations:

