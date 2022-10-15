Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Cricket

ICC T20 World Cup: Babar celebrates birthday in style

He turns 28-year-old
Samaa Web Desk Oct 15, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: ICC/ Twitter</p>

Photo: ICC/ Twitter

Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam has celebrated his 28th birthday in style as all captains gathered in Melbourne for the ICC T20 World Cup trophy unveiling.

The prolific runs getter of Pakistan flew to Melbourne on Friday for the event, while rest of the team left for Brisbane – where they will play two warm-up games against England and Afghanistan.

Australia captain Aaron Finch bought the cake for stylish right-hander during the ceremony.

Let’s have a look at Babar’s birthday celebrations:

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FICC%2Fstatus%2F1581119469606289408&widget=Tweet

Pakistan

Cricket

Babar Azam

ICC T20 World Cup

Babar Azam's birthday

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div