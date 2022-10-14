‘Casting of votes has to be on party lines and not otherwise’

The apex court has ruled that casting votes has to happen on party lines and that the individuality of a parliamentary member has to subsumed in the party position. To consider otherwise is to sound the “death-knell” of our system of parliamentary democracy.

This was contained in the detailed order released by the Supreme Court on the interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution.

The 95-page, majority verdict was written by Justice Muneeb Akhtar and debated several themes including punishment for defection, casting vs counting of votes and even the conscientious objector

“The casting of votes is, and has to be, on party lines and not otherwise,” the verdict read, adding, “In this sense, the individuality of the member is to be subsumed in the party position.”

“To hold otherwise is to sound the death-knell of our system of parliamentary democracy.”

It added that no government formed on a party basis would ever be able to carry out its legislative or executive agenda if, for each vote to be cast in a House/Assembly, it has to forever run after its parliamentarians.

The verdict noted that it would also reduce the stature of any opposition.

“Howsoever votes are to be counted, their casting is a different thing altogether. One cannot be misled or beguiled by the former into an incorrect understanding of the Constitution regarding the latter.”

Disqualification for life

The court noted that it is at least arguable that a defector may come within the scope of Article 62(1)(f).

The question is that if this be the case what should be the punishment, i.e., the period of disqualification. As noted above, if a member who casts a proscribed vote is de-seated he can seek reelection in the bye-election.

If he chooses to contest the same, he may do so as an “independent” or even on the ticket of those who sought, engineered, welcomed, brought about and/or rewarded the defection. If he loses then the ensuing humiliation is also a punishment of sorts, both for the defector and his puppeteers.

However, the cyclical nature of the electoral process must also be taken into consideration.

“To impose a lifetime ban is to remove the defector for all cycles to come. Since Article 63(1)(p) confers the necessary competence on Parliament, on reflection it is our view that the matter is best left to the legislature, while keeping in mind what has been said in para 4,” it said.

Interpertation, reading in or rewriting?

If the trajectory that the decisions have taken is sound constitutional law, then where does interpretation end and reading in begin?

And as that trajectory continues when or where does interpretation or reading in shade into rewriting? Or is it that some constitutional provisions are so encompassing that essentially any meaning or interpretation or reading can be placed on them, to be enfolded and embedded into the fabric of constitutional law, and none of that would constitute reading in or rewriting?

If so, why should this be true for only some provisions and not others, especially if they are intertwined with a fundamental right, just as Article 9 is such a right?

We simply note that settled constitutional doctrine leads to results and pathways far removed from mere interpretation (at least as ordinarily understood) and deep into what some regard as “proscribed territory”, i.e., the bogeymen of reading in and/or rewriting.

Conscientious objector

A point strongly pressed on the Court was the position of the conscientious objector. It was contended that his right to dissent from and disagree with the party position, and to publicly record and register such dissent and disagreement by casting a proscribed vote, could not be affected in any manner, as it would if, e.g., his vote were to be disregarded. Although it was not put in quite so many words, the sense was that the conscientious objector had the right to be a martyr to his own cause and if he chose, willingly and deliberately, to (as it were) hoist himself with his own petard and be branded a defector and de-seated, so be it.

This right trumped all other considerations. With respect, we are unable to agree.

The first point to note is simply this. Although the hearings stretched over several dates, no example—not one—was ever given of an actual, real life conscientious objector who took the path of defection and de-seating under Article 63A. The Article has been part of the Constitution now for a quarter of a century, to which must be added the decade prior thereto (from 1985, when s. 8-B was inserted in the 1962 Act, to 1997). Not a single conscientious objector. And at the same time it was never denied either by the learned counsel who appeared before the Court or any member of the Bench that throughout this period and up to now the danger, the vice, the cancer of defection was, and is, very much alive and afflicting the body politic.

The example that came closest was that of one of the learned counsel who is also a Senator. He had, several years ago, to cast a vote for a constitutional amendment as required by his party but to which he strongly, indeed passionately, objected. On a query from the Court, the Senator (with a candour that must be appreciated) stated that in the end he did not have the courage of his convictions and cast his vote as the party required. Not one example.

Keeping in mind our constitutional and political history it can therefore be said with some confidence, and all due respect, that the “issue” of the conscientious objector is essentially an artificial construct.

Article 17 & 63

Article 63A, to state the very obvious, is concerned with defections. It actualizes in the Constitution itself a matter referable directly to a fundamental right.

There is therefore an obvious, immediate and natural connection between the two provisions. To try and apply Article 63A on a standalone basis, in isolation from and disregard of Article 17(2) gives at best only a partial solution to the problem of defections.

Certainly, it does not strike this evil and menace at the root.

This is so because the constitutional foundation, anchored in a fundament right, would not have been taken into consideration.

On the other hand, once it is recognized that the two provisions are intertwined then Article 63A can be given full effect. Put differently, Article 63A comes into full flowering only when it is viewed from the perspective of Article 17(2) and the facets, aspects and requirements thereof.

Article 63A as it stands today has been reproduced above. Clause (1) contains two paras. The questions referred to us relate to the para (b) and to one aspect only, namely, when a member of a parliamentary party casts his vote contrary to a direction issued by the parliamentary party in respect of any of the enumerated matters.

If so, then the consequence that may ensue in textual terms is a declaration of defection by the Party Head and, subject to application of the following clauses, a de-seating of the member in default. It is common ground that such a member may (again, if only the language is taken into account) contest the ensuing byeelection.

The foregoing is, in summarized fashion, what is suggested by the text of the Article. It was pressed on the Court that the provision had to be read as a code complete unto itself and given no meaning or understanding beyond the bare text.

If that truly were the correct understanding of Article 63A then arguably that would be all that there is to it. However, we respectfully disagree.

Such an approach misses, if not the whole of the point then, at least one-half of it.

Before proceeding further one point may be made. Para (b) of clause (1) of Article 63A treats the matter of defection in a specific manner. More precisely, it requires a direction of the parliamentary party to trigger the para. If there is no such direction then the para is not actuated and Article 63A has no application. (Para (a) is of course different in this regard, but we are not concerned with it here.) It is for this reason, among others, that it was clarified in the Short Order that the Article was an expression of certain aspects of the rights of political parties bundled in Article 17(2).

However, the basic point remains: Article 63A cannot be fully understood in a manner detached from Article 17(2). It is only an approach and perspective that is moored in the latter that gives a true and proper understanding of the former.

If a parliamentary party gives a direction in terms of para (b) and a member thereof votes contrary to the same then (viewing the matter now from the perspective of Article 17(2)) two pathways immediately open within the folds of Article 63A.

One is provided by the bare text of the provision. This pathway leads, if the Party Head so decides, to a formal declaration of defection against the member in default and, subject to the remaining clauses, to his de-seating. He is removed from the parliamentary party (and may well also be expelled from the political party). It is at once clear that the bare text, and hence the first pathway, relates to the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating of a political party.

A defector has been removed from the ranks of a party, i.e., it has been (internally) cleansed. But in the context of Article 17(2) this is not the whole solution because it does not address the real problem.

The real problem is not the sullying of the ranks of a party by the continued presence of a defector. It is the vote cast, and the “external” effect of the vote.

Until that is addressed, one aspect of the crucial requirement of the “healthy” operating of political parties remains unaddressed and unresolved.

This is the reason why a second pathway also opens (and must open) within the folds of Article 63A on a true and proper understanding of it.

For much more crucial than the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating is the external aspect. The defector’s proscribed vote seeks to disturb, and materially and adversely alter, the balance among the political parties, which must necessarily be maintained if they are to compete and vie for political power in the manner contemplated by Article 17(2). Whether it actually has the effect, in a given situation, of so disturbing and adversely affecting the balance is not decisive; the mere attempt or possibility is enough.

To limit Article 63A to the bare text then, is to limit an understanding of it only to the internal aspect while being oblivious to the external aspect. It would be to wilfully turn a blind eye to the full effect in constitutional terms (i.e., Article 17(2)) of the vote cast in defiance of the direction. Put differently, such an approach deals with only the first of the two pathways that open in the folds of Article 63A in the context of Article 17(2).

It is assumed that the second pathway does not (and cannot) exist. This cannot be correct.

The matter can be looked at from another angle. Being an expression in the constitutional text itself of certain aspects of the fundamental right enshrined in Article 17(2) and therefore intertwined with it, Article 63A attains full meaning and effect only when it is applied in the shade of the former and takes colour from it. In other words, the elements and characteristics of the former must find expression in the latter.

As seen above, the internal and external aspects of the “healthy” operating of political parties, derived from the Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif cases, are an integral feature of Article 17(2), and part of a proper understanding of its design and function.

And this also leads directly to the strongly anti-defection manner in which this Article is to be applied. As Article 17(2), so Article 63A. It can only be properly understood and fully applied if it marches hand in hand with Article 17(2); the latter is to be mirrored in the former.

And so, the internal and external aspects of the “healthy” operating of political parties must find place and expression in Article 63A.

This happens only if two pathways exist within it, one dealing with the internal aspect and the other with the external aspect.

This is the holistic understanding that makes Article 63A conform to the provision to which it is an adjunct, Article 17(2), and whereby the necessary balance is achieved on the constitutional plane.

To consider Article 63A to be wholly bound by its text alone is to look only at one pathway, and is a stunted vision of the constitutional provisions.

To realize that it enfolds within it a second pathway also is to gain a full measure of the soaring vision mandated by the true understanding of Article 17(2).

This takes us to the obvious question: where does the second pathway lead? If the remedy provided by the first is the deseating of the member in default and a cleansing of the party from within, what is the remedy provided by the second? In our view, the answer is clear.

Once it is understood that a holistic approach must be taken to Article 63A, the solution is self-evident. The vote of the member in default is to be disregarded. It is only in this way that the external aspect of the “healthy” operating of political parties will be maintained.

The balance among the political parties will not be disturbed. They will continue to compete and vie for political power in the manner required by Article 17(2).

In this context it is important also to keep in mind that the second pathway opens and becomes applicable immediately and automatically once the member in default has cast his vote against the direction of the parliamentary party.

No other act, resolution or direction is required. The second pathway selfactivates.

The existence within the folds of Article 63A of two pathways, one dealing with the internal and the other the external aspect, allows for an integrated approach to be taken to the problem of defection.

It also has the effect of increasing manifold the deterrent affect of the Article.

Since the first anti-defection measures were adopted and, more particularly, the insertion of s. 8-B into the 1962 Act in 1985 and the subsequent insertion of Article 63A in the Constitution in 1997, the focus unfortunately has been only on the (first statutory and then constitutional) text alone. But the text has an affect on, at most, only the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating of a party. This, if we may respectfully put it so, constitutionally myopic approach of understanding has singularly failed to address the problem in its totality by ignoring the external aspect.

Once, however, the full understanding of Article 17(2) is achieved in the light of Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif, and it is understood that this Article and Article 63A are intertwined matters reach a much more natural, and higher, level of resolution. For, the deterrent effect of the second pathway is not just on the member contemplating defiance of the direction.

It acts also on those external forces or parties which may seek or attempt to engineer, or hope for, such defiance.

A defector seeks, to recall the words of Shafi ur Rahman, J in KTR, to flourish and enjoy all the worldly gains. That flourishing and enjoyment is invariably provided (or at least promised) by those who stand to gain from the effect of the vote cast in defiance of the parliamentary party’s direction. But if the vote is to be disregarded as per the second pathway, and this is immediate and automatic, that is a huge deterrence to, and disincentive against, even trying to induce or seek or engineer the casting of the vote in defiance.

Indeed, even if a member of a parliamentary party initiates such a move and himself approaches the external force or outside party, there is a good chance of his being rebuffed.

After all, what is the charm, if we may put it so, in making promises of worldly gains to, and dangling rewards before, a member of a parliamentary party if his vote is to be disregarded?

If at all there is a “market place” for defectors, the integrated approach that applies on a holistic understanding and application of Article 63A has a “chilling effect” on the “buyers”, and not just the “sellers”. It is this aspect that is set out in the Short Order, when in para 2 thereof we spoke of the mere existence of Article 63A being sufficient as a brooding presence.

For, as we stated there, the ideal position is that the Article need not be actually invoked at all. By deterring not just “sellers” but also driving away the “buyers” Article 63A truly comes into its own. But that is not possible until it is recognized that it encompasses within its fold two pathways, and that the pathways exist only if it is understood that the Article is intertwined with Article 17(2), the true understanding of which relates, inter alia, to both the internal and external aspects of the “healthy” operating of political parties.

It will be recalled that Shafi ur Rahman, J gave three reasons in KTR as to why defections constitute an irredeemable and unmitigated evil and vice. The third reason related to the “normative moorings” of the Constitution of an Islamic State.

Those moorings “prescribe that “sovereignty over the entire universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone, and the authority to be exercised by the people of Pakistan within the limits prescribed by Him is a sacred trust” and the State is enjoined to “exercise its powers and authority through the chosen representatives of the people””. The references were to the Preamble of the Constitution, which has been given substantive effect by Article 2A read with the Annex. As the latter note the Preamble is but the Objectives Resolution adopted in 1949 by the Constituent Assembly, which is rightly regarded as one of the foundational texts of our constitutional law.

What, then, is required and expected of the “chosen representatives” who are to exercise the powers and authority of the State? It is quite clear that the said representatives (being the members of the parliamentary parties of the political parties, but of course include also the inevitable assortment of independents) must display, and adhere to, qualities of honesty, trustworthiness, guardianship, knowledge and skill, as being the necessary attributes of persons holding public office involving trust and responsibility.

Defections directly negate these qualities. Indeed, it can be said that the one who defects or attempts to do so (or seeks to engineer or bring about a defection) expresses contempt for these qualities. Thus, defections undermine and damage the normative moorings of the Constitution and can inflict a deathly blow to its foundational principles.

However, our constitutional law should not be regarded as helpless in the face of such depredations and machinations. It can, and does, rise to the occasion.

The intertwined understanding of Articles 17(2) and 63A set out in these detailed reasons is an expression of principles enunciated in, and derivable from, the precedent case law. It constitutes, as it were, the countervailing measure that (in the context of the questions referred to the Court) leads towards if not the eradication of defection then at least in its mitigation and abatement. But that is not all.

It is important also to keep in mind that the understanding, in seeking to preserve and protect the normative moorings of the Constitution, has a nexus with the Objectives Resolution and is thus firmly anchored in roots that go back to the nation’s founding.

It will also be appropriate to address here a point urged before the Court during the hearing, namely, that if the foregoing were the true meaning and application of Article 63A that would render the provision redundant and redundancy cannot lightly be imputed in a legal instrument, least of all a Constitution.

With respect, this is completely misconceived. A finding of redundancy means that the provision can be removed altogether from the legal instrument, without in any manner affecting its integrity or operation.

This is the exact opposite of what we have concluded.

Not only is Article 63A not redundant; its continued existence goes a long way to give practical shape in the Constitution itself to the requirements of the fundamental right enshrined in Article 17(2).

Secondly, the questions referred to us, as noted above, relate only to one aspect of one of the paras of clause (1) of Article 63A. Para (a) and the other aspect of para (b) (i.e., abstention) also need to be addressed. Whether, and if so how and to what extent, the understanding and approach taken here in relation to the casting of a proscribed vote would apply also to give constitutionally correct answers to issues raised in relation thereto is something that must await a suitable case in the future.

But, Article 63A certainly cannot be regarded as redundant on account of the resolution of the issues now presented to the Court and the answers given to the questions raised in the Reference.

It is necessary now to return to the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating of a political party. It will be recalled that it was stated earlier that one facet of this aspect relates to the internal dynamics of the party, and has a bearing on the relationship between the parliamentary party and the Party Head.

It will be noted that in Article 63A, as it now stands, for purposes of clause (b) the power to issue the direction is vested in the parliamentary party and if there is a proscribed vote then, in terms of the first pathway, the declaration is to be made by the Party Head.

There is thus a bifurcation of powers.

If the matter is viewed, as it must, from the perspective of Article 17(2), this division is perfectly understandable for the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating. This is so because political parties are rightholders in their own right in terms of Article 17(2) and the expectation is that they will not just be associations but institutions far outlasting any member thereof for the time being in order to fully carry, as they must, the burden of the system of parliamentary democracy envisaged by the Constitution. But there is an issue here. It must be determined how tightly or loosely bound a political party must be, and this is especially so in respect of the members of the party who are its parliamentarians in an Assembly (i.e., who constitute its parliamentary party).

If all powers in, or in relation to, the party are concentrated in one organ or individual, the danger is that its members (and again, especially its parliamentarians) may be held in what, in effect, amounts to political thraldom.

On the other hand, if a political party is too loosely bound then it may become atomized to such an extent that its parliamentarians, to adapt the words of Nasim Hasan Shah, J in Benazir Bhutto, “just toss around on the political scene, rudderless and without a destination”, reduced to a rootless rabble that is an easy prey to those predatory tactics that are the antithesis of Article 17(2).

It must be kept in mind that we are here considering what is required in constitutional terms for purposes of giving full effect to a fundamental right, and not with what may, at any given time, be going on in practice.

The answer given to this problem, at least in terms of Article 63A, appears to be a division of powers between the parliamentary party on the one hand and the Party Head on the other.

If this division is breached then, since Article 63A must on its true understanding be viewed from the perspective of Article 17(2), there would be an adverse affect on the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating of the political party.

When so viewed, it is clear that each serves as a check and balance on the other. The parliamentary party may issue a direction in terms of para (b) of clause (1), thereby opening the first pathway if there is a proscribed vote.

But the Article has installed a “gateway” on this pathway, by conferring a discretionary power in the Party Head as to whether the matter is to be taken further to a declaration of the member in default as a defector and his de-seating.

There is also another important aspect of this division of power to which we will return later in the judgment.

It follows from the foregoing that the parliamentary party cannot delegate, transfer, assign or in any manner “outsource” the power conferred on it in terms of para (b) to anyone, including the Party Head.

Nor can it act merely at the behest or on the dictate of another. In constitutional terms, it is for the parliamentary party itself to decide whether the direction is to be issued.

In practice of course, in most situations it may well be that the position of the parliamentary party on the one hand and the controlling organs of the political party including the Party Head are aligned so that in most cases it may not even be necessary for the formal issuance of a direction.

This alignment may well be regarded, in practice, as the normal or ordinary state of affairs and suffice for most situations. But the constitutional position is as set out above.

One point that needs also to be addressed here is as to how the direction for purposes of para (b), if a decision in this regard is taken by a parliamentary party, is to be arrived at and communicated. A decision in terms of either of the paras of clause (1) of Article 63A, whether by a parliamentary party to issue a direction or the Party Head to proceed to the making of a declaration of defection, cannot be regarded simply as the exercise of a legal power in quite the same manner as the conferment of a statutory power on an authority or forum. The reason is that a decision under Article 63A has necessarily a strong political element to it.

Furthermore, especially in relation to an election or a vote of confidence or no-confidence, the political situation may be fluid and change by the hour. The decision to exercise the power may have to be taken on the spur of the moment.

Therefore, it may not be appropriate to insist on the full panoply of procedural formalities and requirements that usually attend to the exercise of a statutory power. Of course, to an extent clause (1) itself (in its proviso) lays down certain procedural requirements, and these are clearly intended to be of a mandatory nature.

However, some care must be taken before insisting on other such requirements or formalities such as, e.g., the holding of a meeting of the parliamentary party before it takes a decision to issue a direction or an insistence that the internal procedures of the political party, if any, be rigidly followed.

What is clear is that the parliamentary party of a political party in an Assembly is a well defined body, known to all concerned.

Since it is a body of parliamentarians, any decision in terms of para (b) must have the support of (at least) the bare majority of the parliamentary party.

The taking of the decision and its communication may therefore be established in such credible manner as satisfies the forum concerned, and it would not be appropriate to lay down any hard or fast rule in this regard.

The totality of the circumstances in each actual situation must be kept in mind and given due weight and regard. However, for guidance the following procedure may be suggested. A copy of the direction, duly supported by the signatures of the majority of the parliamentary party, should be deposited with the secretariat of the Assembly/House by or before the time it takes up for voting the matter to which it relates.

While notice ought also to be given to the members of parliamentary party of the direction through any feasible means (including modern communication and messaging facilities), the deposit of the same in terms just stated will be deemed notice to them all.

In any case it should at all times be regarded as the responsibility of a member of a parliamentary party to satisfy himself, before voting or abstaining to vote on any matter covered by Article 63A(1)(b), whether his party has (or has not) issued a direction in terms thereof.

One final comment may be made on the first pathway, provided by the bare text of para (b). As noted, this deals with the internal aspect of the “healthy” operating of a political party. But this pathway does not, like the second one, self-actualize and become automatically operational. The member in default, who cast the proscribed vote, is not ipso facto de-seated. The reason is that the Article has placed a “gateway” along this pathway, which is to leave it to the discretion of the Party Head whether to proceed to making a declaration of defection, which must precede the deseating.

So, it could be that the “gateway” never opens and the member in default continues to remain a parliamentarian and part of the parliamentary party concerned. It must be emphasized that this has no bearing on the second pathway; as explained, that self-actuates and the proscribed vote cast is automatically and immediately disregarded. But, the position could be that in its internal aspect the “healthy” operating of the political party remains jeopardized by the continued presence of the member in default.

This apparently anomalous result can however be readily explained. The importance of the division of powers within the political party, and in the context of Article 63A between the parliamentary party and the Party Head, for its “healthy” operation has already been identified and commented upon.

The situation now under consideration is created by a choice having to be made between these two considerations: the importance of there being a division of powers on the one hand, and the continued presence within the parliamentary party of a member in default on the other. Article 63A clearly prioritizes the former over, and even at the expense of, the latter. That such choices have to be made from time to time is unexceptionable.