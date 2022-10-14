LHC suspends arrest warrants against Rana Sanaullah

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday suspended arrest warrants issued against Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The court also stopped department of anti-corruption to conduct raids and arrest the interior minister.

It has also summoned officials of the anti-corruption department along with records on October 17.

Four years ago department of anti-corruption Punjab had registered the case against Rana Sanaullah on alleged land fraud in Kallar Kahar area.

Earlier this month, the accountability court issued arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah.