Balochistan’s former top judge killed in Kharan attack

Former Balochistan High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai has been killed in an attack in the Kharan district of Balochistan on Friday.

Kharan SP Asif Haleem said that initial information suggested that he had been seriously injured in the attack and had been shifted to a local hospital in critical condition.

However, he later confirmed that the former top judge of the province had succumbed to his injuries.

The officer added that Meskanzai was shot at least four times in the stomach by his attackers.

There were no further details about the attack immediately available.

Who was Meskanzai

Meskanzai, 66, was a native of Kunri in the Kharan district of Balochistan.

He was born in the area after Partition in 1956. He obtained his early education from a government school in his native Kunri. Curiously, the school had been started by his father Dr Molvi Muhammad Qasim Aini Baloch as the first-ever private school in the district. The school, though, was nationalized by in 1951-1952.

After completing his matriculation in Kharan, he travelled to Quetta for further education. During his bachelors at the Balochistan University, he wrote a thesis on: “Democratic Concept of Educational Administration”.

He then completed his law degree from the University Law College in Quetta in 1979-1980.

After graduating, Meskanzai started his legal practice in September 1981. In his private practice, Meskanzai took on an assignment as a legal advisor to Customs in the Mekran Division, and Mekran Scouts in Turbat.

He was also a member of the Panel of Legal Advisors to PTCL Mekran Division.

In 1998, he briefly served as the assistant advocate general of Balochistan. In the Musharraf years, he was elected as the vice chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council. Subsequently, he was twice elected as the chairman of the Bar’s executive committee.

He held those positions till he was elevated as an additional judge of the Balochistan High Court in September 2009, and confirmed as a judge of the high court on the May 11, 2011.

In December 2014, he was promoted to the post of chief justice of Balochistan High Court, replacing Justice Ghulam Mustafa Mengal.

He retired from the Balochistan High Court in 2018.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.