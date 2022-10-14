Gerrymandering? Punjab set to get five new districts

Punjab Chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday approved a move to carve out five new districts in the province. The move will not only help the government in administrative issues but also create jobs and possibly have an impact on elections.

According to insiders who were privy to the decisions of the high-level provincial government meeting, the new districts include Taunsa, Murree, Wazirabad, Talagang and Kot Addu.

The decision to carve out the new districts was taken during a meeting presided by the Chief Minister Pervaiz along with former federal minister Moonis Elahi and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar. Others who attended the meeting included Provincial Cooperatives and Environmental Prootection Minister Raja Basharat, Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari, Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun and other provincial cabinet members.

Elahi said that when he was last chief minister of the province, he had planned to declare Taunsa as a district in 2005.

Around 17 years on, he said that he had fulfilled his promise.