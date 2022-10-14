Police arrests suspect involved in murder of dentists in Saddar

The Sindh government on Friday claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in the target killing of a Canadian-Pakistani of Chinese origin in Karachi’s busy downtown market of Saddar last month.

Addressing a press conference on Friday afternoon, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the suspect was allegedly affiliated with a banned outfit.

He further said that the police had recovered the motorbike which the two attackers had allegedly used to flee after the attack.

On September 28, a Chinese-origin Pakistani-Canadian was gunned down in a dental clinic on one of the busiest streets of Karachi’s main downtown market, Saddar.

During the incident, at least two other Chinese-origin Pakistanis were also hurt in the attack.

According to police officials and witnesses, the incident took place in Hu Dental Clinic, one of the many Chinese dental clinics which line Preedy Street (also known as Shahrah-e-Liaquat) near Empress Market on Wednesday afternoon.