Imaam-e-Kaaba expresses deep sorrow and pain over Pakistan floods

Imaam-e-Kaaba Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa on Friday expressed his deep sorrow and pain over flood devastations that have affected millions across the country.

He said this while giving his Friday sermon at Lahore’s Badshahi mosque.

Imam Kaaba expressed the hope that his visit at this juncture will help strengthen Pakistan-Saudi ties.

During his sermon, he urged listeners to behave politely when talking each other.

He said the Muslim Ummah was feeling the pain of Pakistanis struck by the floods. He urged the Friday congregation to pray and offer darud to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Badshahi mosque’s prayer leader Maulana Abdul Khair Azad received the Imam-e-Kaaba on his arrival.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers were deployed during his arrival at the mosque, while residents in large numbers had flocked to one of Pakistan’s grandest mosques to listen to his sermon.