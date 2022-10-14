CPEC support program caused loss of Rs730m during PTI govt

A support project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) caused a whopping loss of Rs730 million to the national exchequer in 2020, the Auditor General’s report revealed on Friday.

The report, obtained by SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government failed to achieve the objectives outlined for the support program.

It added that the project’s funding was reassessed in October 2020, after it surfaced that the project’s employees were not working efficiently to achieve the objectives of the support program.

The report further said that the purpose of the support project was to inspect main projects of CPEC and to make sure they are completed in time.

The report recommended that the project should be closed immediately and action should be taken against those responsible.