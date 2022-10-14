Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Shehbaz, COAS Bajwa discuss Pakistan’s security situation

PM says terrorism will not be allowed to raise its head again
Usman Khan Oct 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PHOTO: FILE</p>

PHOTO: FILE

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that terrorism would not be allowed to raise its head again anywhere in the country.

He said this during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Friday.

The army chief had arrived at the PM House for a high-level security summit of the government.

However, before the summit, PM Shehbaz and COAS Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting in the PM House.

The two discussed the ongoing security situation around the country.

The evolving situation in the Swat and Dir valleys, where school children were hurt after targeted attacks. The attack prompted vociferous protests across the valley.

Later, a high-level security meeting comprising key security officials of the country was held. The meeting was chaired by PM Shehbaz.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div