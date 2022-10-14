Imran says if elected, he would make Karachi crime-free

Former prime minister Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday vowed to rid the residents of the province of oppressors if elected in the next elections.

He said this while addressing a corner meeting in Karachi on Friday ahead of Sunday’s by-election which he is contesting.

The former prime minister, who made scant visits to the city during his near-four-year-long rule, said if God gives him another chance, he would make Karachi crime-free.

“Inshallah, we will establish not only federal government but also Sindh government and eliminate Zardari mafia raj in Sindh,” he proclaimed.

He further said that the ‘Zardari mafia’ was looting the wealth of Karachi and investing it abroad, especially Dubai. That is why Dubai is flourishing, he claimed.

“Zardari mafia is a bad luck for people of Sindh,” he said.

He said that no one can dare to stop PTI revolution, we must take stand against thieves; as people are waiting for change.

Later, he also took oath from the participants of the meeting for joining the PTI freedom march.