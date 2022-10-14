Rupee finishes week weaker against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee failed to hang on to its value as it saw marginal decline against the US dollar on Friday in the interbank market, losing five paisas.

This is the third consecutive day the rupee has lost value against the US dollar.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee depreciated by 0.02% on Friday.

The value of the US dollar rose to Rs218.43 after its 18-day winning streak ended on Wednesday.

From Thursday’s trading value of Rs218.38, the rupee lost further ground by Rs0.05 on Friday.

This is the third time, the rupee has experienced a minuscule loss in its value after Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s return to the office.

Although, Dar promised the rupee would increase around Rs24 in 24 days, the gains made by the Pakistani rupee seemed to have taken a pause on Wednesday after gaining Rs21.90 in 18 days.

Open currency market

The rupee lost value against the US dollar in the open market as well on Friday, sliding to Rs223.50.

Last week, Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar stated that as per his calculations, the real value of a US dollar should be less than Rs200.

He said this while speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live.

Dar explained that the main reason why the rupee had sunk to its lowest ever value was due to political instability fomented in the country. At its lowest towards the end of July, the rupee had fallen to an all-time low of Rs239.94.