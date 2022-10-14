WATCH: AI shows Kardashians and Jenners would look just like us without expensive surgeries

A viral TikTok video featuring the Kardashians and the Jenners before and after plastic surgery with the help of some artificial intelligence (AI). The results have sparked a debate online.

The bizarre AI simulation shows how the Kardashians – who are famous for going under the knife several times to nail iconic looks – would look like if they had never undergone any cosmetic surgery.

A TikTok account, ‘Vandahood Live’, shared a video depicting the celebrity influencers’ “normal” faces, using the virtual tools ‘Deep Face Lab’, ‘FaceApp’, and ‘EbSynth’.

The video starts with the youngest sister, Kylie Jenner from the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and then the AI edited clip, showing how she would look without any cosmetic surgery.

The video then proceeds to show the AI prediction of other Kardashian’s with Cosmetic procedures and the AI depiction.

Keith from Vandahood Live told PetaPixel, “We had to take a different approach for each member of the family since each one underwent different changes over the years.”

“We used three different AI software and two different standard graphics software and a full week to pull it off,” he added.

According to the streamers, “The AI version of Kris Jenner “made her actually look closer to an actual 66-year-old,” while they claimed, “Kourtney looks the same”.

Watch the video here: