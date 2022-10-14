Drugs weighing more than 67kgs recovered near Islamabad

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday said that they have intercepted a major drug shipment before it could enter Islamabad.

Officials said that during a major operation, they intercepted a passenger bus on the Toll Plaza on the Islamabad Motorway and found drugs weighing more than 67 kilograms stashed in hidden compartments.

The drugs included more than 28 kilograms of opium, two kilograms of heroin, 36 kilograms of hashish and 400 grams of ice.

Three suspects were also arrested during the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.