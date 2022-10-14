Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Drugs weighing more than 67kgs recovered near Islamabad

Three accused have been arrested
Umar Asif Oct 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday said that they have intercepted a major drug shipment before it could enter Islamabad.

Officials said that during a major operation, they intercepted a passenger bus on the Toll Plaza on the Islamabad Motorway and found drugs weighing more than 67 kilograms stashed in hidden compartments.

The drugs included more than 28 kilograms of opium, two kilograms of heroin, 36 kilograms of hashish and 400 grams of ice.

Three suspects were also arrested during the incident.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

Pakistan

Islamabad

Operation

drugs

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div