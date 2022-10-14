First-ever flying car by Chinese makes debut flight in Dubai

** China made flying automobile took its first flight in the United Arab Emirates as the company seeks to put the electric flying car on foreign markets.**

The XPENG X2 is designed and built independently by XPENG AEROHT. The X2 features an enclosed cockpit for the first time, with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi aesthetic that considers high-efficient aerodynamics to provide the best in-flight performance.

The XPENG X2 is made entirely of carbon fiber to decrease weight. The vehicle has a seating capacity of 2 persons and a speed of 130 km per hour, with zero carbon dioxide omission while flying to support eco-friendly transportation. The flying car is convenient for medical emergencies, sightseeing, and short-distance travel.

It has both manual and automated driving options, with easy start, return, and landing operations at the touch of a button.