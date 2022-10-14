Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Money » Auto

First-ever flying car by Chinese makes debut flight in Dubai

XPENG X2's first public display conduct after achieving special flying permit from Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
Samaa Web Desk Oct 14, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: XPENG</p>

Photo: XPENG

** China made flying automobile took its first flight in the United Arab Emirates as the company seeks to put the electric flying car on foreign markets.**

The XPENG X2 is designed and built independently by XPENG AEROHT. The X2 features an enclosed cockpit for the first time, with a minimalist teardrop-shaped design and a sci-fi aesthetic that considers high-efficient aerodynamics to provide the best in-flight performance.

The XPENG X2 is made entirely of carbon fiber to decrease weight. The vehicle has a seating capacity of 2 persons and a speed of 130 km per hour, with zero carbon dioxide omission while flying to support eco-friendly transportation. The flying car is convenient for medical emergencies, sightseeing, and short-distance travel.

It has both manual and automated driving options, with easy start, return, and landing operations at the touch of a button.

technology

FLYING CAR

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div