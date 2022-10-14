Video: Crows, eagles devour unclaimed bodies dumped on Nishtar Hospital’s roof

A video has gone viral on social media that shows unclaimed bodies dumped on the roof top of the anatomy department in Nishtar Hospital Multan being eaten by eagles and crows.

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar has asked the medical superintendent of the hospital to submit a reply within three days.

This is the utter incompetence of hospital administration, they are defiling bodies by leaving them on the rooftop like this, a local said. This is not allowed in Islam, he said, adding that if they want to experiment, they should find some other way to do it.

People said that disrespecting the dead is not an appropriate behaviour.

Despite the orders of Advisor Health Chaudhry Tariq Zaman Gujjar, the unclaimed and partially decomposed were still lying on the roof of the hospital.

Nashtar Hospital Spokesperson Dr Sajaad Masood, on the other hand, claimed that the bodies are being kept on the roof as they need to be dried naturally.

This is why bodies were kept on the mortuary’s roof, said Dr Masood.

The hospital administration said that once the body is declared unclaimed, a letter is written to the CPO asking for the permission to use the body for teaching anatomy to the students.