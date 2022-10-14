India set to tour Pakistan for first time since 2005

The Indian cricket team is set to tour Pakistan for next year’s ODI Asia Cup. However, the decision is subject to government clearance.

The tournament will be used as preparation for the ODI World Cup in India, towards the end of 2023.

According to Cricbuzz, the BCCI has sent a note to its state association where it has listed India’s engagements in next year’s multilateral events. The events includes Asia Cup as well.

“Pakistan are scheduled to host the 50-over Asia Cup in the second half of 2023 following which the World Cup will take place in India. And going by the AGM note, the BCCI seems to be open to travelling to Pakistan which has been a no-go area since 2008, when India had taken part in an Asia Cup,” the article in Cricbuzz stated.

It must be noted that India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012, when the Men in Green visited their neighbours for a limited-overs series.

Due to strained relations, the two countries only face-off in ICC and ACC events.