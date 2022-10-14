Global community urged to help tackle malaria, dengue in flood-hit areas

Pakistan has urged an international group of donors to provide antimalarial and dengue medicine and other aids to tackle the growing disease epidemic in flood-hit areas.

This request was made during a meeting of the Steering Committee for Coordination Regarding International Assistance for Flood Relief Activities. A meeting of the committee was held the other day with Economic Affairs Ministry acting secretary Humair Karim in the chair. It was attended by the United Nations Resident Coordinator, representatives of UNOCHA, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union and ministries of planning, foreign affairs, health, national food security and finance, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and senior officials of the economic affairs ministry.

The meeting reviewed the international financial and other flood relief assistance from international donors so far, including the World Bank, ADB, USA through USAID, UK through FCDO, JICA, Turkey, China, EU, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, OPEC, UAE, Italy through AICS, New Zealand, Australia Canada, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Norway, Jordan, Austria, Nepal, France, Turkmenistan, Jordan, Russia, Indonesia, Greece and UN Agencies including; UNFPA, WHO, FAO, UNICEF, UNHCR, and WFP.

Karim said that Pakistan is still in the phase of providing immediate relief to people in flood-hit areas.

The health ministry told international donors about the spread of diseases in flood-hit areas, particularly malaria and dengue. The ministry highlighted an urgent need for antimalarial drugs, nets and other medicines to aid flood survivors.

International development partners acknowledged the importance of the dashboard developed by the government, which would provide updated information on flood relief.