PPP likely to cancel Aitzaz Ahsan memebership over his remarks against Maryam, PML-N

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to take action against senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan who went against the party policy and made remarks about Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

A day ago, Punjab PPP Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed had said that Aitzaz Ahsan had become a partner in Imran Khan’s conspiracy to derail democracy in the country and, therefore, his party membership should be canceled.

The PML-N, on the other hand, has also asked for a probe against Aitzaz.

On this, the PPP party decided to investigate Aitzaz and summoned a party meeting in Lahore today. It will be chaired by Saeed. . As per the SAMAA TV report, the meeting is expected to cancel Aitzaz’s party membership after approving a resolution against him.

Many senior leaders of the party have conveyed their reservations on the statement of Aitzaz Ahsan, claiming that it was not the first time that he took a stance different from that of the party policy.