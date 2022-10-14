Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

PPP likely to cancel Aitzaz Ahsan memebership over his remarks against Maryam, PML-N

Decision will be taken in party meeting today
Web desk Oct 14, 2022
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided to take action against senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan who went against the party policy and made remarks about Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and its Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

A day ago, Punjab PPP Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed had said that Aitzaz Ahsan had become a partner in Imran Khan’s conspiracy to derail democracy in the country and, therefore, his party membership should be canceled.

The PML-N, on the other hand, has also asked for a probe against Aitzaz.

On this, the PPP party decided to investigate Aitzaz and summoned a party meeting in Lahore today. It will be chaired by Saeed. . As per the SAMAA TV report, the meeting is expected to cancel Aitzaz’s party membership after approving a resolution against him.

Many senior leaders of the party have conveyed their reservations on the statement of Aitzaz Ahsan, claiming that it was not the first time that he took a stance different from that of the party policy.

