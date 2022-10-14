Polio virus found in Rawalpindi sewerage water samples

The Punjab Health Department has confirmed the presence of polio virus in the sewerage water of Rawalpindi.

According to the health department, the traces of virus were in the sewerage samples collected from Rawalpindi’s Safdarabad and Dhok Dalal.

Rawalpindi EDO Health Ahsaan Ghani said that the samples that they had collected in July and August were positive for polio virus.

Many children are coming to the district from areas from where polio cases are being reported, he said.

Ghani said that the crippling polio virus has reached Rawalpindi and the anti-polio vaccine is the only solution.

EDO health said that around 9 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated against the polio virus.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio virus exist.

So far, 20 polio cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 17 out of 20 cases reported in 2022 are from North Waziristan.

What is polio virus?

Polio or poliomyelitis is a crippling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus. It leads to acute flaccid paralysis in 1 out of 2,000 people infected by the virus.

However, in many cases, symptoms are not visible and a fourth of the infected persons experience flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, nausea, stomach pain, headache, and tiredness, according to information shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC warns that poliovirus could also cause meningitis (infection of the spinal cord and/or brain) occurs in about 1-5% of persons infected with the poliovirus (depending on the virus type).

Even children who seem to fully recover can develop new muscle pain, weakness, or paralysis as adults, 15 to 40 years later, the CDC outlines. This is called the post-polio syndrome.

Inhibiting transmission

Health practitioners warn that poliovirus is extremely contagious and spreads through person-to-person contact therefore vaccination is the key to disease prevention.

Pakistan’s government undertakes massive measures to inoculate children between the ages of 1 to 5 every year and encourages parents to remain vigilant about the health of their children, yet the laxity of some guardians has led to the spread of the virus once again.

Currently, only Pakistan and Afghanistan are infested by the paralyzing virus and are battling to end its existence.

The virus lives in the intestine of the infected person for several weeks. It is also hosted by the mouth of the sick person. Thereby the chances of infection from person-to-person contact are high.

The disease is also on the global watch list because the contagion survives in food and water too.