Microsoft accidentally reveals new Windows design

Software giant Microsoft’s Ignite 2022 was mainly focused for its 365 suite, but there was one an element that many may have missed.

The tech giant displayed a snapshot of the Windows desktop running Microsoft Teams during the online presentation.

However, according to the XDA developers’ opinion, the desktop does not resemble the present version of Windows 11; it might be a future version of the operating system, which might be dubbed as Windows 12.

Windows Central’s Zac Bowden says he was shown preliminary design concepts discussed internally when he first heard about the “Next Valley” release.

Some tweets show some significant differences between the two Windows.

For example, a floating taskbar at the bottom simply indicates that it is not fixed to one location on the screen.

Furthermore, at the top side of the screen, you can view numerous pieces of information such as current weather updates, system icons such as Wi-Fi, battery, and a search bar.

However, it may be a Windows 12 prototype that may alter over time before its release.

We have to wait until the release of Windows 12, which is scheduled three years after Windows 11’s initial release.